Oppo Watch 2 launching on July 27

Oppo Watch 2 has been confirmed to launch on July 27 in China. Ahead of the launch, the smartwatch is already listed on e-commerce retailer JD.com in China.

The company has revealed the launch date on Weibo. The poster, however, does not reveal anything about the specifications and features of the Watch 2.

As per the JD.com listing, the upcoming watch will come in a square dial option and a new circular dial version. In addition, there are two buttons on the right side of the device. Furthermore, the smartwatch will come in Black, Gray and Orange strap colour options.

Oppo Watch 2 Rumoured Specs

The Oppo Watch 2 will debut as the successor to last year’s Oppo Watch. An earlier leak revealed that the upcoming watch would come in 42 and 46mm dial sizes. In addition, it will be available in Dusty Gray, Mine Shaft, Steel Blue, Gold Sand, Water Leaf, and Matisse colour options.

Further, the leak also revealed that Oppo Watch 2 would be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100. In addition, it will come with 16GB of storage. To recall, the Oppo Watch comes with 8 GB of native storage.

The global edition watch will run on WearOS, but the Chinese model will run on an operating system based on Android 8.1. Additionally, the leak also revealed that the smartwatch would be equipped with new watch faces, a stress detection function, and a new OPPO Relax app.

The original Oppo Watch 41mmm variant has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 320×360 pixels resolution, while the 46mm model comes with a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED display with 402×476 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 & Apollo 3 processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage.

The 46mm variant comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating, while the 41mm variant has a 3ATM water resistance rating. In addition, the smartwatch can track a wide range of workouts. It can track indoor and outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, swimming and more.