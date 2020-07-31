Oppo Watch with dual-curved AMOLED display launched in India

The company has introduced Oppo Watch, which comes with dual-curved AMOLED display.

Oppo has today announced the launch of its first smartwatch in India. The company has introduced Oppo Watch, which comes with dual-curved AMOLED display along with host of other features.

Oppo Watch pricing details

The Oppo Watch comes with a price tag of Rs 19,990 for the 46mm variant, while the 41mm model is priced at Rs 14,990. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from August 10 from Amazon, Flipkart and leading retail stores.

Oppo Watch specifications

The Oppo Watch 41mmm variant has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 320x360 pixels resolution, while the 46mm model comes with a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED display with 402x476 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 & Apollo 3 processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage.

The smartwatch can track a wide range of workouts. It can track indoor and outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, swimming and more. The 46mm variant comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating, while the 41mm variant has 3ATM water resistance rating. For tracking sleep, it also has a sleep monitoring algorithm for tracking sleep pattern and 24×7 heart rate monitoring.

The 46mm model comes with a 430mAh battery that delivers up to 36 hours of smart mode and 21 days of power saver mode. It comes with VOOC flash charging technology that can charge the smartwatch from 0 to 46 per cent in just 15 minutes.