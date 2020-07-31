Advertisement

Oppo Watch with dual-curved AMOLED display launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 31, 2020 1:29 pm

Latest News

The company has introduced Oppo Watch, which comes with dual-curved AMOLED display.
Advertisement

Oppo has today announced the launch of its first smartwatch in India. The company has introduced Oppo Watch, which comes with dual-curved AMOLED display along with host of other features. 

 

Oppo Watch pricing details

 

The Oppo Watch comes with a price tag of Rs 19,990 for the 46mm variant, while the 41mm model is priced at Rs 14,990. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from August 10 from Amazon, Flipkart and leading retail stores. 

 

Advertisement

Oppo Watch specifications

 

The Oppo Watch 41mmm variant has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 320x360 pixels resolution, while the 46mm model comes with a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED display with 402x476 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 & Apollo 3 processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage.

 

The smartwatch can track a wide range of workouts. It can track indoor and outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, swimming and more. The 46mm variant comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating, while the 41mm variant has 3ATM water resistance rating. For tracking sleep, it also has a sleep monitoring algorithm for tracking sleep pattern and 24×7 heart rate monitoring.

 

The 46mm model comes with a 430mAh battery that delivers up to 36 hours of smart mode and 21 days of power saver mode. It comes with VOOC flash charging technology that can charge the smartwatch from 0 to 46 per cent in just 15 minutes.

 

Oppo Watch: How similar is it to the Apple Watch?

Oppo Watch to reportedly launch in India alongside Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Watch with Wear OS to launch on July 31

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung UV Sterilizer launched in India for Rs 3599

Itel ITW-60 wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 1,699

Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression
Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air
Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick
Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies