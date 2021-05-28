Advertisement

Oppo Watch 2 to be announced later this year, key specs tipped

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2021 2:02 pm

Oppo Watch 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100.
Oppo launched its first smartwatch - Oppo Watch last year. Now the company in the launch of Reno 6 series and Enco Free 2 TWS earbuds yesterday, also confirmed the Oppo Watch 2 series will be introduced in the second half of 2021.

 

As per the teaser shared by the company, Oppo Watch 2  will come in a square dial option and a new circular dial version.

Additionally, a XDA Developers forum member has also unveiled some of the specifications and features of the upcoming Oppo Watch 2. The leak has revealed that the upcoming watch will come in 42 and 46mm dial sizes with model number OW20W1, OW20W2, and OW20W3. It will be available in Dusty Gray, Mine Shaft, Steel Blue, Gold Sand, Water Leaf, and Matisse colour options.

 

Further, the leak also tells us that Oppo Watch 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 which is mentioned as “msm8937_32go” in the build property file. It will come with 16GB of storage. To recall, the Oppo Watch with 8 GB of native storage.

 

The global edition watch will run on WearOS, but the Chinese model will run on an operating system based on Android 8.1. The leak also reveals that the smartwatch feature new watch faces, a stress detection function, and a new OPPO Relax app.

 

The original Oppo Watch 41mmm variant has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 320x360 pixels resolution, while the 46mm model comes with a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED display with 402x476 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 & Apollo 3 processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage.

 

The 46mm variant comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating, while the 41mm variant has 3ATM water resistance rating. The smartwatch can track a wide range of workouts. It can track indoor and outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, swimming and more.

