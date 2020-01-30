Oppo smartwatch with curved display teased

Oppo VP Brian Shen has shared the first image of the latest smartwatch.

Oppo is reportedly working on its first smartwatch, which might get launched soon. Now, the company has officially teased the upcoming smartwatch.

Oppo VP Brian Shen has shared the first image of the latest smartwatch. Shen has revealed that the company has used a flexible screen that allows it to come with a curved design. He further claims that the smartwatch could be the best-looking smartwatch of 2020. Coming to the official render, it shows a square design with a curved display. There are two buttons on the right side and one of them comes with a different texture, which might be used for notification.

The smartwatch comes with a silicone strap, which is quite common in smartwatches, though one might expect it to be available in other materials like leather, stainless steel and more. That said, the company has not revealed many details about the features of the upcoming Oppo smartwatch.

Previously, it was reported that Oppo smartwatch will come with ECG support. As per a tipster, the upcoming Oppo smartwatch will be loaded with ECG (electrocardiogram) feature. The tipster further claims that the smartwatch will come with a square design and it might look similar to the Apple Watch Series.

Meanwhile, the company is also gearing up to launch the successor of the Oppo Find X2. Oppo Find X2 will come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone will be loaded with a 120Hz refresh rate. Users will have an option to choose between the standard 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz refresh rate. Users will also have an option to choose between Full HD+ resolution and QHD+ resolution.