Oppo Watch to reportedly come loaded with ECG support

Now, new information has surfaced about the upcoming smartwatch.

Advertisement

Oppo is reportedly working on a new smartwatch that will be launched soon. Now, new information has surfaced about the upcoming smartwatch.

As per a tipster, the upcoming Oppo smartwatch will be loaded with ECG (electrocardiogram) feature. The tipster further claims that the smartwatch will come with a square design and it might look similar to the Apple Watch Series. That said, there is no more information available about the upcoming smartwatch from Oppo.

Oppo will not be the first brand that will bring ECG support on its smartwatch. We have seen brands like Apple and Samsung giving ECG support on their smartwatch. Apple provides ECG support with its Apple Watch Series 4 and Watch Series 5. Apart from this, Samsung Galaxy Active 2 also comes loaded with ECG support and Amazfit Verge 2 is another smartwatch to feature the ECG support.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company is also gearing up to launch the successor of the Oppo Find X2. Oppo Find X2 will come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone will be loaded with a 120Hz refresh rate. Users will have an option to choose between the standard 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz refresh rate. Users will also have an option to choose between Full HD+ resolution and QHD+ resolution.

One can also choose a maximum setting of QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is quite interesting as OnePlus has also showcased the similar type of screen with QHD+ resolution of 120Hz refresh. Samsung is also working on 120Hz refresh rate on its upcoming Galaxy S20 series, however, a recent leak hinted that the company will provide 120Hz refresh rate at Full HD+ resolution.