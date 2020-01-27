  • 19:52 Jan 27, 2020

Advertisement

Oppo Watch to reportedly come loaded with ECG support

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 27, 2020 5:08 pm

Latest News

Now, new information has surfaced about the upcoming smartwatch.
Advertisement

Oppo is reportedly working on a new smartwatch that will be launched soon. Now, new information has surfaced about the upcoming smartwatch. 

 

As per a tipster, the upcoming Oppo smartwatch will be loaded with ECG (electrocardiogram) feature. The tipster further claims that the smartwatch will come with a square design and it might look similar to the Apple Watch Series. That said, there is no more information available about the upcoming smartwatch from Oppo. 

 

Oppo will not be the first brand that will bring ECG support on its smartwatch. We have seen brands like Apple and Samsung giving ECG support on their smartwatch. Apple provides ECG support with its Apple Watch Series 4 and Watch Series 5. Apart from this, Samsung Galaxy Active 2 also comes loaded with ECG support and Amazfit Verge 2 is another smartwatch to feature the ECG support. 

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company is also gearing up to launch the successor of the Oppo Find X2. Oppo Find X2 will come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone will be loaded with a 120Hz refresh rate. Users will have an option to choose between the standard 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz refresh rate. Users will also have an option to choose between Full HD+ resolution and QHD+ resolution.

 

One can also choose a maximum setting of QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is quite interesting as OnePlus has also showcased the similar type of screen with QHD+ resolution of 120Hz refresh. Samsung is also working on 120Hz refresh rate on its upcoming Galaxy S20 series, however, a recent leak hinted that the company will provide 120Hz refresh rate at Full HD+ resolution.

Oppo Find X2 to feature 6.5-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate

Oppo Reno 3 Pro with dual 44MP punch-hole selfie camera surfaces

Oppo F15 goes on sale in India for Rs 19,990

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo smartwatch Oppo smartwatch leak Oppo smartwatch rumours Oppo smartwatch information Oppo smartwatches Oppo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Pebble launches Twins Stereo EarPods for Rs 2,990

Realme 10,000mAh Classic Blue power bank, Buds Air Iconic cover price revealed

Realme fitness band confirmed to launch in India in February

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones expected to launch in February

Top 5 smartphones expected to launch in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies