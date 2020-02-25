Oppo Find X2 smartphone confirmed to launch on March 6

Oppo Find X2 will come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Oppo has finally confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone the Oppo Find X2. The phone will be officially launched on March 6 at an event in China which is inline with an earlier leaked launch date. It is also likely that the company will also announce Oppo’s new smartwatch on the same day.

Oppo was scheduled to launch Oppo Find X2 on February 22 in Barcelona. But since this year MWC event has been canceled due to coronavirus outbreak, Oppo rescheduled its Find X2 launch event to March.

Bring visuals to life and #UncoverTheUltimate with us on March 6. #OPPOFindX2 is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ySlk0U2mkA — OPPO (@oppo) February 25, 2020

Oppo Find X2 will come with QHD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The phone will run Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 7 on top.

Oppo Find X2 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will come with 4065mAh battery and it is said to come with 30W wireless charging and 65W Super VOOC 2.0 wired fast charging support. The smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel third sensor. For the front, the company might use a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

