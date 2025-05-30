Toshiba Z570RP QLED Gaming TV Launched in India

Toshiba Z570RP QLED Gaming TV has been launched in India, featuring an AI-powered REGZA Engine ZRi that can intelligently optimise the picture quality, audio performance, and gaming capabilities. The TV has a native 144Hz Refresh Rate that further accounts for a smooth gaming experience.

Toshiba Z570RP QLED Gaming TV: Price, Availability

The Toshiba Z570RP QLED Gaming TV is available in 55″, 65″, 75″, 85” and 100″ screen sizes, with prices starting from Rs 43,999. With launch offers, you can get it for a startling price of Rs 42,999. The offers include 1-Year JioHotstar Premium Subscription, No Cost EMI Options, and exchange offers.

The 65-inch model costs Rs 63,999, while the 75-inch version sells for Rs 89,999, and 85-inch for Rs 1,59,999. The price for the 100-inch model is yet to be revealed. The Z570RP series is exclusively available on Flipkart and the TV is already up for sale.

Toshiba Z570RP QLED Gaming TV: Features

At the core of the Z570RP lies Toshiba’s REGZA Engine ZRi, which harnesses the power of AI to optimize picture quality, audio performance, and gaming capabilities. The sophisticated AI analysis technology intelligently maximizes the television’s potential across all viewing scenarios, said the company.

The Z570RP features Direct Full Array backlighting and QLED Color technology, producing vibrant, lifelike images with high contrast and color accuracy. For gaming enthusiasts, the television offers 144Hz refresh rate and the intuitive Game Deck interface, making it ideal for next-generation console gaming. Gaming performance is further elevated through AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which ensures fluid, tear-free gameplay.

The Pure-View Display technology minimizes screen glare while significantly expanding viewing angles. This visual excellence is complemented by 360° Surround Upscaling, which creates immersive, room-filling audio without requiring additional equipment.

The Z570RP integrates seamlessly into any living space through authentic Japanese design philosophy that balances form and function. The television’s sophisticated far-field voice recognition system enables effortless operation from anywhere in the room, enhancing user convenience. Meanwhile, it also has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certifications.