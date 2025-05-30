YouTube Adds Google Lens in YouTube Shorts

YouTube has announced the integration of Google Lens in YouTube Shorts so users will be able to use Lens to search what they see while watching Shorts. By integrating Lens into Shorts, YouTube aims to improve visual search features, offering users more intuitive and interactive ways to discover and explore content.

As announced through a series of posts on X, Google Lens in YouTube Shorts can help you circle any object or tap on it in a Shorts video to look for more information related to that object. “For example, if you’re watching a Short filmed in a location that you want to visit, you can select a landmark to identify it, and learn more about the destination’s culture and history.”

YouTube says that during the beta phase of Google Lens in YouTube Shorts, you won’t see ads shown in the search results. Also, the Lens experience isn’t available for Shorts with YouTube Shopping affiliate links or with paid product promotions.

Here’s how to use Google Lens in Shorts on your mobile device:

Open the YouTube App. Tap Shorts at the bottom of the screen. Pause the Short by tapping on the screen. Select Lens in the top menu. Note: You will see a message about terms and conditions pop up the first time that you use the feature. Tap X or anywhere else on the video to dismiss the message. Draw, highlight, or tap on anything on the screen to search with Lens. You can also tap translate on the lower right side of the screen to translate any captions in the video. When finished, tap X on the upper left hand side of your screen or swipe down at the top of the results panel to close the results page.

YouTube confirmed that it is starting to roll out the feature in beta to all viewers this week.