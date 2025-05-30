WhatsApp Rolls Out Four New WhatsApp Status Features: All Details

WhatsApp has announced the launch of four new WhatsApp status features that give you new ways to express yourself through collaging, music and stickers. The platform says that these features are going to start rolling out soon and will be available to everyone on WhatsApp in the coming months.

The four new WhatsApp Status features include:

Layout: Turn up to six of your pictures into a collage, using WhatsApp’s editing tools to lay them out exactly how you want.

More with Music: Make a Status post focused entirely on a particular song, or use a music sticker to share the song that best sets the vibe.

Photo Stickers: Turn a photo into a sticker and add it to your status. You'll be able to edit them so they are the right size and shape.

Add Yours: Choose a picture and use the Add Yours sticker to invite friends in on the conversation. When they respond to your prompt they can share it to their status and hear what their community has to say as well.

These features are going to start rolling out soon. “Whether you’re sharing the everyday moments that make up your life or a big occasion, we hope these new features give you even more ways to bring those closest to you along and up to date on what’s happening,” said WhatsApp in a blog post.

In other news related to WhatsApp, the platform recently also announced its iPad app. The platform says that it has built WhatsApp for iPad ideal for multitasking so you can get more done. One can take advantage of iPadOS multitasking features such as Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over to view multiple apps at once, so the user can send messages while browsing the web, or research options for a group trip while on a call together. WhatsApp also works with your Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Users can also make video and audio calls with up to 32 participants.