Oppo Find X2 set to be launched on February 22 in Barcelona

Oppo is all set launch a new smartphone in its Find series - Oppo Find X2 on February 22 in Barcelona. Oppo is hosting a pre-MWC 2020 event in Barcelona and the company has now started sending out press invites for its launch event.



The pre-MWC event will begin at 2:00 PM (CET) (6:30pm IST), and will be held in the Auditori Forum CCIB in Barcelona in Hall 3. The MWC 2020 will start from February 24 and it will go on until February 27. The invite was shared by GSMArena first.



Oppo Find X2 will come loaded with 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This means that the phone will be featuring a Quad HD+ display. The upcoming smartphone will also come loaded with a 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.





Earlier, Oppo’s Vice President and President of Global Marketing, Brian Shen took to Weibo to share a teaser of the Find X2. Also, the company's founder and CEO Chen Mingyong said an interview that the company will be debuting the Find X2 in Q1 2020. As per him, the Oppo Find X2 will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and the phone will bring an extraordinary 5G experience.

Oppo Find X2 is said to come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone will be loaded with a 120Hz refresh rate. Users will have an option to choose between the standard 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz refresh rate. There will be also an option to choose between Full HD+ resolution and QHD+ resolution.