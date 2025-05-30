Tecno Pova Curve 5G with MediaTek Dimensity Chip Launched in India

Tecno Pova Curve 5G has been announced in India with a MediaTek Processor under the hood along with a “starship-inspired” design. The Pova Curve 5G comes in three colour options, gets dual rear cameras, an IP64 rating, and much more. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G: Price, Availability

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G comes in Magic Silver, Neon Cyan, and Geek Black colours and is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB+128GB trim. The phone will be available from Flipkart starting from June 5th and will also be available in retail stores.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G: Specifications

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G gets a 6.78-inch (2436 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1300 nits peak brightness, 2304Hz PWM Dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G has a dual rear camera setup, including a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary camera with f/1.7 Aperture paired with a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor and dual LED flash. At the front, it gets a 13MP f/2.2 sensor for selfies and video calls. It is backed up by a 5500mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options include 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It is also IP64 rated, gets stereo speakers, IR blaster, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and runs on HiOS 15 based on Android 15.