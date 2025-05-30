HomeNewsTecno Pova Curve 5G with MediaTek Dimensity Chip Launched in India

Tecno Pova Curve 5G with MediaTek Dimensity Chip Launched in India

Tecno Pova Curve 5G has been announced in India with an IP rating, a 5500mAh battery, and much more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Pova curve 5G

Tecno Pova Curve has been announced in India with a MediaTek under the hood along with a “starship-inspired” design. The Pova Curve 5G comes in three colour options, gets dual rear cameras, an IP64 rating, and much more. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G: Price, Availability

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G comes in Magic Silver, Neon Cyan, and Geek Black colours and is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB+128GB trim. The phone will be available from Flipkart starting from June 5th and will also be available in retail stores.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G: Specifications

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G gets a 6.78-inch (2436 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1300 nits peak brightness, 2304Hz PWM Dimming, and 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x and 128GB of 2.2 storage.

Read More: Nothing Bids Goodbye to the Glyph Interface Ahead of Phone (3) Launch

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G has a dual rear camera setup, including a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary camera with f/1.7 Aperture paired with a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor and dual LED flash. At the front, it gets a 13MP f/2.2 sensor for selfies and video calls. It is backed up by a 5500mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options include 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It is also IP64 rated, gets stereo speakers, IR blaster, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and runs on HiOS 15 based on Android 15.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G

Tecno Pova Curve 5G
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate
  • RAM (GB)6, 8
  • Storage128
  • Display6.78-inch, 2436 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera13MP
  • Primary Camera64MP + 2MP
  • Battery5500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.