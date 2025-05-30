Vivo S30, Vivo S30 Pro mini Launched in China: Check All Details

Vivo S30 and the Vivo S30 Pro mini have debuted in China with the former packing a Snapdragon chip while the latter gets a flagship MediaTek Dimensity processor. It is rumoured that the Vivo X200 FE which is expected to launch soon in India could be a rebranded Vivo S30 Pro mini.

Vivo S30 Pro mini: Price, Specs

The Vivo S30 Pro mini starts at CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 41,600) for the 12GB + 256GB version. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB are priced at CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 45,000) and CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 47,000), respectively. It is available in Cool Berry Pink, Cocoa Black, Mint Green, and Lemon Yellow hues.

The Vivo S30 Pro mini sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED Display with 1.5K resolution, HDR10+, 4320Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and 120Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness of up to 5000 nits. It features 50MP selfie sensor with Autofocus support and gets an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo S30 Pro mini is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor paired with up to 16GB RAMLPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs on Android 15-based OriginOS 15.

The device has a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX921 sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, joined by an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto camera with f/2.65 aperture.

The S30 Pro mini packs a 6500mAh battery with 90W Fast charging. It is also IP68 + IP69 rated and has stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio. For connectivity, there’s 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.

Vivo S30: Price, Specs

Vivo S30 is priced at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 32,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB models are priced at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 25,000) and CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 38,000), respectively. It is launched in Cocoa Black, Lemon Yellow, Mint Green, and Peach Pink colours.

The Vivo S30 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with 1.5K resolution, HDR10+, 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and 120Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness of up to 5000 nits. The S30 has a 50MP f/2.0 selfie sensor with Autofocus support and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo S30 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor paired with up to 16GB RAM LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. The devices run on Android 15-based Origin OS 15.

For optics, the Vivo S30 has a 50MP primary camera with Sony LYT-700V sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with an 8MP 106° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto camera with f/2.65 Aperture and an Aura light.

The S30 packs a 6500mAh battery with 90W Fast charging. It is also IP64 rated and has stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio. For connectivity, there’s 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.