Moto G86 Power 5G, Moto G86 5G, Moto G56 5G Launched: All Specs

Motorola has announced the launch of the Moto G86 Power 5G, Moto G86 5G, as well as the Moto G56 5G. The new devices come with MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipsets under the hood. They further have a dual rear camera setup on the back and large batteries as well. Here’s everything to know about them.

Moto G86 Power 5G, Moto G86 5G: Price, Specs

The Moto G86 5G and Moto G86 Power 5G come in PANTONE Cosmic Sky, PANTONE Chrysanthemum, PANTONE Golden Cypress and PANTONE Spellbound shades. The G86 5G is priced at EUR 299.99 (approx Rs 29,000) for the 8GB + 256GB trim and the G86 Power 5G is priced at EUR 329.99 (approx Rs 32,005) for the 8GB + 512GB model.

As for specs, the Moto G86 5G and G86 Power 5G feature a 6.67-inch curved pOLED screen with an 1.5K Resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 446 ppi, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and support for 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The screen also has a built-in optical fingerprint scanner and has Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of uMCP storage in G86 Power 5G and 256GB in G86 5G that is expandable up to 1TB. There’s a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera with OIS, paired with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. It gets a 32MP f/2.2 sensor on the front for selfies.

The G86 Power 5G is packed with a 6720mAh battery and 30W fast wired charging support. The G86 5G gets a 5200mAh cell with 30W fast wired charging. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.1, Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6, NFC, 5G, and a USB-C port for charging. They further get stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. They also have IP68/IP69 underwater protection and a

MIL-STD 810H certification.

Moto G56 5G: Price, Specs

The device comes in PANTONE Gray Mist, PANTONE Dazzling Blue, PANTONE Dill and PANTONE Black Oyster colours and is priced at EUR 250 Euros (approx Rs 24,250) for the 8GB + 256GB version.

The Moto G56 5G sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 Pixel resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the center. In addition, the display has a 120Hz refresh rate, 391 ppi, 1000 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device runs on Android 15-based Hello UI.

The storage will be expandable up to 2TB. The device has dual rear cameras including a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, this Motorola device has a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

A 5200mAh battery with 30W Fast charging support backs the phone. The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, NFC, a 3.5mm Headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

It gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The device is IP69 and IP68 rated, along with Military-grade durability backed by MIL-STD 810H certification.