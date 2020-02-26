  • 12:40 Feb 26, 2020

Oppo Find X2 confirmed to feature a 3K display with 120Hz screen refresh rate

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 26, 2020 11:41 am

120Hz refresh rate is also found on flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, OnePlus 7T Pro, Asus ROG Phone 2, and more.
Oppo Find X2 is confirmed to launch on March 6 at an online event in China. Now ahead of the launch, Oppo VP Brian Shen has also released an official teaser which revealed that the Oppo Find X2 will feature an impressive 3K OLED display which will be accompanied with a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

This is inline with earlier reports that Oppo Find X2 will come with QHD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. To recall, 120Hz refresh rate is also found on flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, OnePlus 7T Pro, Asus ROG Phone 2, and more.

 

Oppo Find X2 is said to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and screen to body ratio of 93.8%. The phone will run Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 7 on top. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

 

Oppo Find X2 will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel third sensor. For the front, the company might use a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It will come with 4065mAh battery and it is said to come with 30W wireless charging and 65W Super VOOC 2.0 wired fast charging support.

 

On the connectivity front, it will support Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, dual-SIM and more.

