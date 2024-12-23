OnePlus Watch 3 Design Tipped, Will Feature a Rotary Crown

OnePlus Watch 3 design has been tipped in a latest report suggesting that the watch will bring some changes over the Watch 2, which was already a notable upgrade over the first-gen OnePlus watch. It will come with features like enhanced heart rate sensor suite, which will include ECG functionality. Here’s everything else it has to offer.

As per a Smartprix report, the new model will introduce a significant change: a rotary dial. The publication further shared renders that were created based on a prototype of the Watch 3. This dial, reminiscent of the Digital Crown on Apple Watches, will sit at the top of the protruded side frame. It will offer a more intuitive way to navigate the UI, providing a tactile experience that complements the touchscreen.

The OnePlus Watch 2 came with a button instead of the crown. The rest of the OnePlus Watch 3 design resembles Watch 2 design. Another notable upgrade would be the enhanced heart rate sensor suite, which will include ECG functionality (availability subject to select markets).

OnePlus is also planning to support LTE connectivity options for the Watch 3, allowing it to function independently of a smartphone. This would enable users to make calls and receive notifications without their phones, similar to what we see on Apple Watches and Galaxy Watches from Samsung.

Finally, the report read that the OnePlus Watch 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. It is expected to run on the latest Watch OS 5 + RTOS and have a 500mAh+ battery.

The OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to arrive in the global markets in Q1 2025. There’s no word on an exact launch timeline.

In China, the company launched the OnePlus Watch 2 earlier in June, which was entirely different from the OnePlus Watch 2 that was launched in India. While it was expected to launch as OnePlus Watch 3 in India, that may not be the case considering the latest leak says otherwise.