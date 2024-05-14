OnePlus Watch 2 Update Adds Ability To Disable Tap-To-Wake Feature

OnePlus has released a new update for its OnePlus Watch 2, introducing a suite of new features and applications that promise to elevate the functionality of the wearable device. The update not only adds two new apps to the watch, but also allows users to disable the tap-to-wake gesture on the OnePlus Watch 2.

The latest update, identified carrying build number OPWWE231_11_A.94, brings to the table two new apps designed to cater to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts and those seeking relaxation. The first app, a Barometer, provides users with real-time environmental pressure readings and estimated elevation, making it a vital tool for hikers, climbers, and travelers.

The second app, named Relax, guides users through breathing exercises aimed at reducing stress, aligning the OnePlus Watch 2 with its competitors in offering wellness-oriented features. Moreover, the update includes a series of improvements that refine the overall performance of the watch. Notable enhancements include bug fixes, workout algorithm improvements, and the option to disable the Wear OS’s tap-to-wake feature, which could potentially extend the device’s battery life.

Additionally, users can now access music controls during workouts without exiting the current app, and a new battery tile has been added to the home screen for quick reference. The update also introduces new watch faces available through the companion OHealth app, although it remains unclear whether these faces are part of the firmware update or a concurrent update to the mobile app.

The rollout of the update is currently underway, and users can manually check for it by navigating to the System updates section in their watch’s settings.