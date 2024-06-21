OnePlus Watch 2 China Launch on June 27, Could Launch as OnePlus Watch 3 in India

OnePlus is set to hold a launch event in its home market, China, on June 27 where the brand has confirmed that it will debut the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. Now, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Watch 2 as well as the OnePlus Pad Pro will also be tagging along with the Ace 3 Pro at the launch. New developments suggest that the OnePlus Watch 2 in China could come to global markets and in India as OnePlus Watch 3.

OnePlus Watch 2 launch was confirmed by OnePlus’ own China website. The brand also shared the images of the watch where it can be seen in two shades, green and black. However, the design of the watch doesn’t match that of the OnePlus Watch 2 which debuted globally and in India earlier in February this year. The right side of the watch doesn’t have the protrusion for the buttons but it instead houses a regular circular dial with two buttons.

OnePlus Watch 2 For China = OnePlus Watch 3 For Global Markets

The design of the Chinese OnePlus Watch 2 hasn’t been seen before in any of the smartwatches from the brand. Further, because OnePlus didn’t launch the Watch 2 in China which it launched globally earlier this year, it’s possible that the Chinese Watch 2 is an entirely new product, and could debut in other markets as OnePlus Watch 3.

That’s because the OnePlus Watch 3 recently made an appearance on multiple certification websites, such as TENAA, BIS and TUV. The TENAA listing for the watch contained a photo of the wearable which matches that of the one shared by OnePlus China on its website for the Watch 2, with the same round dial, hour markers, textured strap, and the two push buttons on the right side.

Official Launch Poster (Left), TENAA Listing Image For Watch 3 (Right)

The recently spotted BIS listing for the watch with the OPWWE234 model number confirms that it will also launch in India at some point in future. The matching designs of the smartwatch seen in the TENAA listing and on the OnePlus website leads us to believe that OnePlus Watch 2 launching in China would launch as OnePlus Watch 3 globally, including India.

The TENAA listing of the watch, with the OPWW234 model number, further suggests that the watch will support LTE connectivity for e-SIMs. The forthcoming OnePlus Watch will support e-SIMs from China Unicom, China Telecom, and China Mobile. In addition, it will also support Bluetooth, GPS, BeiDou, NFC, GLONASS, and WLAN for wireless connectivity.

According to the certification, OnePlus will pack the device with a 500mAh battery cell. The upcoming smartwatch was previously also spotted on the 3C certification, which revealed support for 10W charging speeds.

Aside from the watch, OnePlus will also debut the Pad Pro tablet at the launch Ace 3 Pro launch event.