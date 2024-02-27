OnePlus Watch 2 Debuts In India: Should You Consider It Over Galaxy Watch 6?

OnePlus has announced a new smartwatch worldwide called the OnePlus Watch 2. The new watch from the brand runs on Wear OS 4, making it the first smartwatch from the brand to do so. The OnePlus Watch 2 is competing with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in India, and here we are to tell you whether it’s better than the competition or not.

OnePlus Watch 2: Price, Availability

The OnePlus Watch 2 comes in Black Steel and Radiant Steel, priced at Rs 24,999. It will be available for purchase beginning March 4 in India via Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus online store, Reliance Digital, Croma, and other offline stores.

OnePlus Watch 2: Specifications

The OnePlus Watch 2 sports a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED Display with a Resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 1,000 peak brightness level, and a 2.5D sapphire crystal screen. The watch has a dual-chip system, where it’s powered by a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC for running Wear OS apps as well as a BES2700 chipset, which runs RTOS (OnePlus’ own OS for wearables) for background activity.

This also gives users a choice to switch between the two operating systems. The watch packs 2GB RAM and 32GB storage along with 4GB eMMC storage for RTOS. The OnePlus Watch 2 is fully protected, thanks to the military-grade MIL-STD-810H build, paired with 5ATM and IP68 rating.

The company has packed a large 500mAh battery in the OnePlus Watch 2 that supports 7.5W VOOC fast charging, which can charge the watch from zero to 100 in 60 minutes. The watch can run for up to 48 hours with heavy usage, up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 12 days of battery life in Power Saver mode.

As for health tracking, the smartwatch has an optical heart rate monitor and pulse oximeter sensor, and it can also track sleep cycles and stress levels. It supports more than 11 professional and more than 100 sports modes with automatic recognition for 6 of them. The OnePlus Watch 2 has L1+L5 GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity which also supports data transfer. You can also make calls via the watch itself.

Read More: Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Which one to choose?

OnePlus Watch 2 Vs Galaxy Watch 6

The Galaxy Watch 6 from Samsung launched last year and is available starting at Rs 29,999 for the 40mm model. The Galaxy Watch 6 comes in various sizes, compared to the single 47mm dial offered in the OnePlus watch. This one’s vital for those who want a smaller watch where the Watch 6 could be a better option for them. Both the watches also have the IP68 rating, which makes them durable as well.

Then, both of them run on Wear OS 4, but in Samsung’s case, it has One UI on top, while OnePlus offers its own set of customisation with Wear OS 4 and RTOS. However, this is where things differ the most between the two watches, as Galaxy Watch 6 limits some of the features to Samsung users while so far, from what we have seen, OnePlus doesn’t.

Then, the OnePlus Watch 2 also gets you more RAM and storage than the Galaxy Watch 6. Also, the OnePlus Watch 2 has a more powerful Processor under the hood which should help launch apps faster along with other smoother daily operations.

The Watches have enough number of sports modes to track and offer a wide range of health monitoring services, including the basics such as Heart rate tracking, SpO2 measurement, Sleep tracking, etc.

However, only the Galaxy Watch 6 can perform an ECG, whereas the OnePlus Watch 2 cannot, which is actually a bummer considering most high-end watches have this feature. Both of them support stress notifications, built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling support and more. Both of they pretty much cover the basics.

Finally, in terms of battery, the OnePlus Watch 2 wins the competition with a bigger battery that would help it run longer than the Galaxy Watch 6.

To sum up, both the watches are solid for the price if you are an Android user. But, if you own a Samsung phone, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a much better option, thanks to Samsung’s ecosystem features. However, if you have any other smartphone apart from Samsung, the OnePlus Watch 2 is clearly the better and more value for money offering in most aspects, except for some, such as the lack of ECG support and tap-to-pay functionality.