Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series launched: Key Features

Samsung, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and the Tab S9 series, unveiled the new Watch 6 series as well. The new Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic bring some much needed upgrades over their predecessors, and the fan-favourite rotating bezel on the Classic model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series: Price

The Galaxy Watch 6 series comes in a total of four models. The Watch 6 is available in 40mm (in Graphite and Gold shades) and 44mm (in Graphite and Silver shades). The Watch 6 classic is available in 43mm and 47mm sizes, both of which will come in Black and Silver colours.

The Galaxy Watch 6 starts at a price of $299 (approx Rs 24,500), while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic starts at $399 (approx Rs 32,700). India prices and availability will be announced tomorrow (July 27) at 12PM IST. Stay tuned as we’ll update the prices as soon as they get revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series: Specifications

The Galaxy Watch 6 40mm model has a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 432 x 432 pixels resolution. The 44mm model has a 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480×480 Super AMOLED panel. The Watch 6 Classic’s 47mm trim gets a 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480×480 Super AMOLED Display while the 43mm version has a 1.3-inch (33.3mm) 432×432 Super AMOLED Display. All of them support Always On functionality and are protected with Sapphire Crystal glass.

The watches are powered by the Exynos W930 dual-core chipset operating at 1.4Ghz. They get 2GB RAM and 16GB in-built storage. The Galaxy Watch 6 series includes Samsung’s 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor along with Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor. The Classic model has all these sensors plus a 3D hall sensor.

Connectivity options on the watch include LTE (optional), Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo. They are 5ATM and IP68 rated for withstanding tough usage conditions.

Additionally, they run on One UI 5 Watch OS based on Wear OS 4. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic’s 47mm model has a 425mAh battery while the 43mm has a 300mAh unit. The 44mm Watch 6 model has a 425mAh battery while the 40mm model has a 300mAh cell.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series: What has changed over Watch 5 series?

The new Galaxy Watch 6 series from Samsung offers a 20% larger display from Galaxy Watch 5 series, showcasing more text on screen and a larger keyboard. Next, the display not only has a higher resolution, but boasts of a peak brightness of 2000 nits, compared to 1000 nits on Galaxy Watch 5 series. There’s also a new feature called Always On Display brightness adjustment.

As for other design changes, Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic come with a 30% slimmer bezel and a 15% thinner rotating bezel respectively. The major upgrade in Watch 6 design is that the physical rotating bezel has made a comeback, which was absent on the Watch 5 Pro. Then, the watch bands now have a one-click mechanism to remove those from the watch.

Next, the processor has also been upgraded from Exynos W920 on Watch 4 and Watch 5 series to Exynos W930 with higher clock speeds on Watch 6 series. Furthermore, the RAM amount has also increased from 1.5GB to 2GB. Lastly for hardware changes, the Galaxy Watch 6 series comes with a larger battery in all models compared to last year’s Watch 5 series.

Most other changes are rather not changes but software updates, the majority of which should also come to Galaxy Watch 4 series and Watch 5 series, but that isn’t confirmed officially yet. These new features were already detailed when the One UI 5 Watch beta began earlier this year for older Samsung watches. The watch 6 series also gets enhanced gesture control, thermo check app, Camera controller, new Google Calendar and Gmail apps and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series: Competition

The Galaxy Watch 6 series has a couple of competitors including watches from Fossil and Mobvoi. Fossil has the Gen 6 Wear OS watch while Mobvoi recently unveiled the TicWatch 5 Pro. Fossil’s watch comes with a generation old Snapdragon chipset but costs cheaper than Samsung’s latest watch. Also, it has Google’s Wear OS while Samsung has their own One UI skin on top.

Mobvoi’s watch has the latest Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset and gets even more storage than Watch 6 series, at 32GB. However, it runs on Wear OS 3 while the Galaxy Watch 6 series runs on Wear OS 4 based One UI software. As for battery life, it seems better on Mobvoi’ TicWatch 5 Pro on the basis of what both Samsung and Mobvoi claim, and as per our usage.