OnePlus Z specs and price leaked, tipped to launch in India on July 10

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 08, 2020 5:44 pm

OnePlus Z will start at Rs 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
OnePlus Z was expected to be launched alongside OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones earlier this year. However, it did not happen and since then, we have seen many leaks and rumours for the upcoming smartphone. Now specs, price and the launch date of the OnePlus Z has been leaked online.

As per a thread on DesiDime forums, some Payback users have received an OnePlus survey. The survey includes specifications and price of the handset, although there is no mention of the name of the handset. It is speculated that the handset in question is none other than OnePlus Z.

The survey states that the OnePlus phone will start at Rs 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone is also likely to have another variant with 12GB of RAM. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 with 5G support and it will likely have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus Z

Further, the survey tells us that OnePlus Z is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will have AI triple camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor housed within a punch-hole. The phone may be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Additionally, a separate Android Central report has claimed that the OnePlus Z launch will happen on July 10 in India.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has scheduled an event for July 2 where it will launch two new smart TV series. The upcoming series of Smart TVs will bring premium experience across different screen sizes. The company says that it will launch the Smart TV series in mid-range as well as the entry-level segment.


