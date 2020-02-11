OnePlus Power Bank with fast charging may be launched soon

With fast charging capabilities, it is expected that the power bank will be able to charge a smartphone in around 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Seems like OnePlus is gearing up to launch a power bank with fast charging capability. The company last launched OnePlus 10000 mAh Power Bank back in the year 2015.



Yesterday, OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pei (@getpeid) on Twitter asked people to retweet if they’d like a fast-charging power bank. This hints that OnePlus is planning to launch a new power bank with fast-charging support soon.



As of now, there are no details about the design and capacity of the upcoming OnePlus Power Bank. The company has so far not started teasing the launching of a power bank.



With fast charging capabilities, it is expected that the power bank will be able to charge a smartphone in around 30 minutes. The last launched OnePlus power bank was announced in two colours - Silk White and Sandstone Black. It's possible that the company might launch the new powerbank in similar variants.



It is also likely that OnePlus might announce its new power bank alongside the launch of upcoming OnePlus 8 series. We should hear more about the upcoming product in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

OnePlus has also recently joined the WPC or Wireless Power Consortium which suggests that OnePlus 8 series will support wireless charging. OnePlus is listed as a “full member” of the WPC and now it can announce products with support for wireless charging.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in late March or April. However, it is unknown yet that OnePlus 8 Lite will also be unveiled at the event or not. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will come in a new green colour variant. The new colour option will be an addition to Blue and Black colours that the company offers on its current lineup.