OnePlus 8-series might come with wireless charging

OnePlus has officially joined the WPC or Wireless Power Consortium

OnePlus 8 is working on its upcoming OnePlus 8 series smartphones which are expected to launch in the first half of this year. The series will include OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones. Now it seems like OnePlus will launch its upcoming devices with support for wireless charging.



Till now, it was not confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will support wireless charging. But now OnePlus has officially joined the WPC or Wireless Power Consortium, as reported by MobileScout.



For a company to launch a product with support for wireless charging, it must be a member of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). Prior to now, OnePlus was not a member of the WPC. OnePlus is listed as a “full member” of the WPC and now it can announce products with support for wireless charging.



Recently, it was also reported that OnePlus 8 Pro could feature wireless charging. The company has so far refrained itself with technology due to its lack of efficiency and several overheating issues. But with the feature’s popularity growing rapidly, it now appears OnePlus 8 series will arrive with this technology.







OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.65-inch curved-edge Fluid AMOLED punch-hole display complete with the company’s recently announced 120Hz display technology. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone will have a vertically aligned quad-camera setup with LED flash with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main lens, a 20-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support and a 3D ToF sensor. The phone will feature a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone will have 12GB of RAM and come with Android 10 out of the box.

OnePlus 8 Lite is reported to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor. The phone will reportedly come with 8GB of RAM and it will be available in two storage options including 128GB and 256GB. It will come with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. The phone might come loaded with a 16-megapixel shooter. The OnePlus 8 Lite is said to feature 4,000mAh battery along with 30W fast charging solution.