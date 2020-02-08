  • 11:36 Feb 08, 2020

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro to reportedly launch in late March or April

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 08, 2020 10:50 am

Latest News

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will come in a new green colour variant.
OnePlus 8 is working on its upcoming OnePlus 8 series smartphones which will include OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones. Now as per a fresh leak, the OnePlus 8 series will be launched in late March or April.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter revealed that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in late March or April. However, the tipster is unsure whether the rumoured OnePlus 8 Lite will also be unveiled at the event.

He also revealed that OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will come in a new green colour variant. The new colour option will be an addition to Blue and Black colours that the company offers on its current lineup.

 



If the launch comes true, OnePlus will be launching its smartphones earlier than expected this year. Last year, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7 in May.

Recently OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro both were spotted on Amazon India’s Affiliate page. The listing suggests that the phones are about to launch soon.

OnePlus is yet to officially confirm the launch date of OnePlus 8 series. The company has also not started teasing the series yet. However, the company recently announced its 120Hz display technology, which is expected to feature in OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus has also recently joined the WPC or Wireless Power Consortium which suggests that OnePlus 8 series will support wireless charging. OnePlus is listed as a “full member” of the WPC and now it can announce products with support for wireless charging.


OnePlus 8 will likely sport a vertically stacked triple rear camera setup and a curved display with a single punch hole display. OnePlus 8 may boast a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

 

OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.65-inch curved-edge Fluid AMOLED punch-hole display. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone will have 12GB of RAM and come with Android 10 out of the box. The phone will have a vertically aligned quad-camera setup with LED flash with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main lens, a 20-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support and a 3D ToF sensor. The phone will feature a 32-megapixel front camera.

