OnePlus Nord Buds 3 India Launch on September 17, Design and Features Leaked

OnePlus is all set to launch the Nord Buds 3 later this month, after the launch of the Nord Buds 3 Pro earlier in July. These Nord Buds 3 will be inferior to that of the Pro model, but will also come at a cheaper price tag.

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord Buds 3 will be launched in India on September 17 at 12PM IST. While the brand hasn’t confirmed any features or specifications of the buds, we know about them in detail, thanks to a new leak.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3: Design, Features (Leaked)

The leak comes from tipster Yogesh Brar, who has shared the buds’ specs and features and design. As per the renders shared by Brar, the design seems to be identical to that of the Nord Buds 3 Pro, with the case being an exception as it doesn’t get the starry texture as the Pro model. They’ll be available in Harmonic Gray and Melodic White shades.

We have already reviewed the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, and if the Nord Buds 3 have an identical design, we are sure it’ll be comfortable enough for longer listening sessions.

As for the specs and features, the Nord Buds 3 pack 12.4mm “titanised” drivers with Basswave 2.0 technology. In addition, it gets 32dB ANC compared to the 49dB ANC offered in the Pro model.

The buds can last up to 43 hours when paired with the case and receive TÜV Rheinland Battery Health certification. In comparison, the Pro model can last up to 44 hours. Next, it will support up to 94ms low Latency as well.

Finally, it will also support dual-device connectivity, 3D Audio, and Google Fast Pair.

The vanilla Nord Buds 3 seems to have inferior battery life and ANC compared to the Pro model. We’ll learn more about them once they launch on September 17.