iPad has been the choice for many when it comes to productivity, entertainment, and even gaming. Moreover, it can be a great companion alongside your iPhone or your MacBook considering you are rooted into the Apple Ecosystem. Even if you aren’t, iPads are one of the most advanced tablets available in the market for an average consumer to integrate it into their workflow. So here are some of the models you can purchase and some of the best offers on iPad in India:

iPad Air 4 (2020)

While the newly unveiled iPad Air with M1 chip may be more powerful, it does seem to have some build quality issues. However, the iPad Air that was released in 2020 with the very same design doesn’t seem to suffer from this issue and is also powerful enough for all your needs as it has the A14 Bionic chip under the hood.

It has a 10.9-inch 2360 × 1640 Liquid Retina LCD display. Touch ID has now moved to the top and will be integrated into the power button. Another change in the new iPad Air is the inclusion of Type-C port for charging instead of Apple’s lightning port. This will help in the diversity of connectivity options available in the market.

iPad 9th Generation

iPad 9th Generation

Apple launched the iPad (9th generation) in September of 2021, featuring the A13 Bionic chip. Starting at just Rs 30,900, it was one of the cheapest iPads available in the market. The the iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina di splay with True Tone, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Centre Stage, support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard.

iPad Mini 6

The iPad Mini 6 is one of the best portable tablets you can buy right now and we are saying this from personal experience. The A15 Bionic chip featured in the iPad mini 6 delivers up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation. In addition, a new USB-C port allows faster connectivity and cellular models with 5G. New advanced cameras, Center Stage, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enable new ways for users to capture photos and videos.

Card Offers on iPad

Amazon & Flipkart

The iPad Air 4 that released for Rs 54,900 in September of 2020 is now being sold for Rs 46,900 for the Wi-Fi-only 64GB variant on Amazon India. Furthermore, the iPad Air price can come down to Rs 43,900 if you use an HDFC Bank card for your purchase which makes it an excellent purchase.

The iPad 9th Gen is also available on Amazon with a Rs 3,000 cashback scheme on using the HDFC bank cards. This brings down the effective price to Rs 27,900 which makes it the cheapest iPad currently available to buy.

While iPad Mini 6 launched with a price tag of Rs 46,900 for the Wi-Fi-only 64GB variant, you can currently buy it for as low as Rs 33,700 on Flipkart. You can do so buy exchanging your old mobile phone which you may not be using anymore, that can bring down the effective price by up to Rs 13,200. Moreover, a Rs 3,000 discount can be applied further if you use an HDFC Bank card for your purchase. This brings down the price further to Rs 30,700.

Offline Stores offer on iPad – Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales is one of the best offline retail stores in the country and offers a bunch of deals on iPads. As for the iPad Mini 6, you can get a bunch of offers from select bank’s credit and debit cards. All HDFC Credit & Debit card holders can get a Rs 3,000 cashback on EMI transactions and up to Rs 1500 on non-EMI transactions. The Rs 3,000 offer can bring down the price of the iPad Mini 6 to Rs 43,900. Standard Chartered bank and HSBC credit card users can get up to Rs 3000 off on EMI transactions. Furthermore, you can get up to Ra 2,000 off on all other bank’s credit & debit cards on both EMI & non-EMI transactions.

The iPad Air 4 is already being sold at a discounted price of Rs 49,490 which is Rs 5,410 less than the MRP of the device. Moreover, the card offers remain the same as the iPad Mini 6 ones. As for the iPad 9th Gen, it is being sold at the MRP price only but you get all the same card offers on purchase of the iPad 9th Gen which you are getting with iPad Mini 6 at Vijay Sales.

Reliance Digital

Coming to Reliance Digital, on iPad Mini 6, iPad Air 4, and iPad 9th Gen, you are getting an instant discount of Rs 2,000 while using an HDFC Bank Credit card. Apart from that, on the iPad Mini 6 and the iPad 9th Gen, you can avail an additional discount of Rs 3000 on HDFC Credit Card full payment, and HDFC Credit Card & Debit Card No-Cost EMIs and low-cost EMIs both. This can bring down the price of iPad Mini 6 to Rs 41,900, and Rs 25,900 on iPad 9th Gen which makes it even cheaper than what it already is.

Croma

As for Croma, you can get a Rs 3,000 cashback & 6 months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank credit card EMI for iPad Mini 6. Further, there’s 7.5% cashback upto Rs 3,000 on Credit card EMI for cart value above Rs 15,000 on HDFC Bank Card. There’s also a 5% instant discount upto Rs.2,000 on HDFC Bank Credit cards.

On iPad Air 4 though, there’s a slightly higher cashback value of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Credit Card EMI. Then there’s 7.5% cashback upto Rs 3,000 on Credit card EMI for cart value above Rs 15,000 on HDFC Bank. And then there’s a 5% instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 while using HDFC Credit Card non-EMI transaction. The EMI offers will bring down the effective price to Rs 47,900 from Rs 52,900 (MRP).

Sadly, the Wi-Fi-only 64GB model of the iPad 9th Gen isn’t available on Croma for purchase. But as all of these are offline stores, you can get an even interesting deal during a walk-in purchase as you can negotiate the price even further.

Offers via Apple Premium Resellers: Unicon

Apple also sells its products via its premium resellers such as Unicorn, IndiaiStore, etc. These websites are also selling genuine Apple products at discounted prices. As for the iPad Mini 6, you get up to Rs 3,000 cashback using HDFC bank cards via Unicorn store, bringing down the price to Rs 43,900. On iPad Air 4, you get Rs 4,000 cashback which takes down the already discounted price of Rs 49,410 to Rs 45,410. On iPad 9th Generation as well, you get Rs 3,000 cashback that takes down the price to Rs 27,900.

IndiaiStore

Via IndiaiStore, the iPad Mini 6 offers remain the same as the Unicorn store. But it is offering Rs 4,000 cashback on ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards, Kotak Bank Debit and Credit cards and SBI Credit Cards offer on both full-swipe and EMI transactions. This gives you more options than using HDFC Cards. However, the price of the iPad Air 4 comes down to Rs 50,900 as IndiaiStore is selling the tablet on MRP, which is Rs 54,900. As for iPad 9th Gen, there’s a cashback of Rs 3,000, changing the effective price to Rs 27,900 from Rs 30,900.

Imagine store

Coming up next is the Imagine store where you can get Rs 3,000 discount on HDFC Credit card full swipe or EMI transactions or Debit Card EMI transactions on iPad Mini 6 which brings down the price to Rs 41,900 (down from Rs 44,100). Moreover, it is also offering Technogear All-in-One Wireless and 20W Adapter Charger worth Rs 8599 at just Rs 2000. The iPad Air 4 which is being sold at Rs 46,900 can be yours for Rs 42,900 with HDFC Credit card full swipe or EMI transactions or Debit Card EMI transactions. The iPad 9th Gen selling for Rs 29,900 can come down to Rs 26,900 with the same HDFC Card offers as for the other two tablets.

So if you are planning to buy an iPad in India you have multiple options to buy it from. We have tried to help to choose the store from where you can get maximum savings but before hitting the buy button do cross the latest offers.