Oneplus extends warranty of its products until 30th June

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 21, 2021 10:48 am

OnePlus has also confirmed that due to the recent developments beyond our control, there will be a delay in delivery for recent product orders to certain locations.

Due to current Covid 19 situation in India, now OnePlus has announced to extend the warranty of its products. Earlier other smartphone brands have too announced the extension of warranty on their respective products.

 

The OnePlus extension was announced through a post on the OnePlus Community Forum. The company has extended the warranty for all our products to 30th June 2021 for those with an expiry date between 1st April and 29th June 2021.

 

OnePlus has also confirmed that due to the recent developments beyond our control, there will be a delay in delivery for recent product orders to certain locations and the company is unable to fulfill the order, at present. OnePlus may not be able to predict the delivery of your order, however, they will ship the order as soon as possible from their end once restrictions ease.

 

The company also said that most of our service center operations are temporarily halted in compliance with Government regulations until further notice. It will resume after-sales operations as soon as possible once the situation eases.

 

Yesterday, Realme extended warranty on products including Realme smartphones, wearables and more, whose warranty expires between May 1 to April 30 June, this year.

 

Oppo also announced the extension of the repair warranty of all of its products until 30th June 2021 applicable to products whose warranty expires during lockdown period. Furthermore, the scheme is applicable across product categories including smartphones and accessories such as chargers, data cable, and earphones.

 

Earlier other brands like XiaomiVivo and Poco also extended the warranty on products due to COVID-19 second wave in India. 

