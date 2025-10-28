Portronics Beem 540 Smart LED Portable Projector Launched in India

Portronics Beem 540 Smart LED projector has been announced in India. The projector comes with Android operating system and comes with a 1080p Resolution paired with 6000 lumens brightness. Here’s everything else the new projector has to offer.

Portronics Beem 540: Price, Availability

The Portronics Beem 550 Smart LED Projector is priced at Rs 9,999 and comes with a 12-month warranty. It can be purchased through Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and leading offline retail stores across the nation.

Portronics Beem 540: Specifications

The standout feature of the Portronics Beem 540 is its integrated telescopic monopod stand, allowing it to easily adjust height or switch between tabletop, wall, and ceiling mounting — making setup more convenient and flexible.

The projector offers a native 720p (1280 × 720) resolution while supporting 1080p input, delivering crisp and detailed visuals. With a brightness rating of 6000 lumens and a contrast ratio of 2000:1, users can expect vibrant colors and clear images even in moderately lit environments. The LED light source ensures a lamp life of up to 40,000 hours, making it a long-lasting option for frequent use.

It can project images up to 100 inches in size, with a projection distance between 1.2 to 4 meters. The auto-focus 70 mm lens and auto keystone correction take care of image alignment and clarity automatically, saving users the hassle of manual adjustments.

Running on Android TV, the projector comes with built-in OTT apps, letting users stream directly from popular platforms. It includes 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, sufficient for light App usage and quick navigation. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB, AUX, and earphone output, ensuring compatibility with multiple devices.

Sound is powered by a bottom-mounted 5W speaker, supporting audio formats such as AAC, FLAC, MP3, WAV, and OGG. Measuring 125 × 125 × 196 mm (and extending up to 500 mm when unfolded), the projector maintains a portable yet sturdy build.