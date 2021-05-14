Advertisement

Vivo extends product warranty by 30 days in India, but not for all

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2021 11:47 am

Vivo has said that the customers whose phone's have a warranty expiry date that falls under the period of the lockdown imposed in their state will get a 30-day warranty extension
Vivo India has announced that it will be extending the warranty services in the country by 30 days. But the extension has its own limitations as it's not applicable to everyone. Only those people who are currently living in an area where a lockdown has been imposed will be able to avail the warranty extension. 

 

The company said that the policy would address concerns of all customers who could not visit a service centre to avail service due to the lockdown. The warranty extension is applicable on all Vivo devices, the brand has said.

 

Moreover, the company also announced a pick-and-drop service for its customers that will be made available to the customers for free of cost, of course depending upon the current situation of the state. 

 

The company noted that if the expiry date of the product warranty period, replacement period or other offers fall under the lockdown period of your state, you will get a 30-day extension calculated from the day when a service center resumes business. This means that the warranty extension program is subject to the expiry date of the warranty of your phone. Therefore, it cannot be availed by everyone. 

 

Poco made a similar move two days back however, it was a bit more generous with the extension period. The company announced that it will extend the warranty of its phones by two months. The warranty extension is valid only for users whose smartphone warranty expires in May or June. 

 

Additionally, POCO confirmed that it will not launch any new products in the country this May 2021 due to the current situation

