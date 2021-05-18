Xiaomi extends warranty in India by two months

Xiaomi is also allowing its customers to book appointments for after-sales service through its website, Mi.com.

Xiaomi has today announced extended warranty for its devices in India by two months. The warranty extension is valid only for users whose smartphone warranty expires in May or June. The decision has been taken amid COVID-19 second wave going currently in India after other smartphone manufacturers also announced warranty extension.

Xiaomi has announced its warranty extension on its Twitter handle today. “Want to get your Xiaomi devices serviced but can’t move out and the warranty is expiring? Not to worry, we’ve got it covered! If the warranty of your Xiaomi devices is expiring in May or June this year, we will extend it by 2 months. Stay home. Stay safe,” said Xiaomi via a tweet.

The tweet however did not specifically clarify the extension for Xiaomi smartphones only but it says "all Xiaomi devices" which hints that the extension will be applicable for all its products. Xiaomi is also allowing its customers to book appointments for after-sales service through its website, Mi.com.



Xiaomi is not the first company to extend the warranty on products. Recently Vivo and Poco have announced the same due to COVID-19 second wave in India.

Earlier today, Oppo also announced the extension of the repair warranty of all of its products until 30th June 2021 applicable to products whose warranty expires during lockdown period. Furthermore, the scheme is applicable across product categories including smartphones and accessories such as chargers, data cable, and earphones.