Realme India extends warranty on its products due to COVID-19 restrictions

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2021 4:40 pm

The decision has been taken amid COVID-19 second wave going currently in India after other smartphone manufacturers also announced warranty extension.
Realme has now announced that the company will extend the warranty period on all the products till June 30. The warranty extension is applicable on products including Realme smartphones, wearables and more, whose warranty expires between May 1 to April 30 June, this year.


Realme has announced its warranty extension on its Twitter handle yesterday. The post reads "In these difficult times, we have decided to take a step towards the safety of our users. We would like to announce warranty extension till 31st July on all #realme products whose warranty is expiring from 1st May - 30th June 2021. #StayHomeStaySafe."

 

Earlier other brands like XiaomiVivo and Poco also extended the warranty on products due to COVID-19 second wave in India. The warranty extension for Xiaomi is valid only for users whose smartphone warranty expires in May or June.

 

Yesterday, Oppo also announced the extension of the repair warranty of all of its products until 30th June 2021 applicable to products whose warranty expires during lockdown period. Furthermore, the scheme is applicable across product categories including smartphones and accessories such as chargers, data cable, and earphones.

