Lava Shark 2 Launched in India with a Unisoc Processor

Lava Shark 2 has been launched in India with availability exclusive to offline market. Launched as the successor to the Lava Shark, the new Shark 2 is a 4G device which packs a Unisoc chipset, a 5000mAh battery, and much more. Here’s everything to know about the handset.

Lava Shark 2: Price, Availability

The Shark 2 can be purchased via your nearest retail stores. It comes in Aurora Gold and Eclipse Gray colour options, with a price tag of Rs 6,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant.

Lava Shark 2: Specifications

The Lava Shark sports a 6.75-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole notch housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc T7250 chipset and 4GB of RAM with up to 4GB of virtual RAM. There’s 64GB of built-in storage and the phone runs on Android 15 OS with a promised upgrade to Android 16 and 2 years of security updates.

For optics, you get a 50-megapixel main camera, along with a couple of unspecified sensors. You also get an 8MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging via the USB-C port.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single bottom firing speaker. The device is also IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.