Oppo extends product service warranty until 30th June

In light of the precautionary lockdown measures taken by various state governments of India, Oppo has announced the extension of the repair warranty of all of its products until 30th June 2021 applicable to products whose warranty expires during lockdown period. The move came forward after the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.



Following the directives by Government, the Oppo service centres will remain closed till the lockdown is applicable in the different parts of the country. The customers can check the status of the operations real time via WhatsApp on +91-9871502777 for overall effectiveness. Furthermore, the scheme is applicable across product categories including smartphones and accessories such as chargers, data cable, and earphones.

In addition to this, the aftersales customer service support of Oppo India is providing all its users the best remote support in this difficult time through a dedicated AI-powered Chatbot called ‘Ollie’ that is available 24X7 for consumers to resolve 94.5% of their queries.

The brand's human chat support on WhatsApp is also available to support customers 24X7 in resolving their queries. The users also have the choice to connect with OPPO online teams for any further queries or basic troubleshooting and software-related issues via Facebook, Twitter -: @OPPOCareIN.

Additionally, the brand has extended support to the govt by donating 300 OPPO Band Style to the Cyberabad police workforce recently. Furthermore, the brand has also donated 1000 oxygenators and 500 breathing machines worth Rs. 4.3 Crore to the Red Cross Society & Govt. of Uttar Pradesh.