Advertisement

Oppo extends product service warranty until 30th June

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2021 11:37 am

Latest News

Oppo has announced the extension of the repair warranty of all of its products until 30th June 2021 applicable to products whose warranty expires during lockdown period.
Advertisement

In light of the precautionary lockdown measures taken by various state governments of India, Oppo has announced the extension of the repair warranty of all of its products until 30th June 2021 applicable to products whose warranty expires during lockdown period. The move came forward after the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.


Following the directives by Government, the Oppo service centres will remain closed till the lockdown is applicable in the different parts of the country. The customers can check the status of the operations real time via WhatsApp on +91-9871502777 for overall effectiveness. Furthermore, the scheme is applicable across product categories including smartphones and accessories such as chargers, data cable, and earphones.

Oppo warranty

In addition to this, the aftersales customer service support of Oppo India is providing all its users the best remote support in this difficult time through a dedicated AI-powered Chatbot called ‘Ollie’ that is available 24X7 for consumers to resolve 94.5% of their queries.

Advertisement

 

The brand's human chat support on WhatsApp is also available to support customers 24X7 in resolving their queries. The users also have the choice to connect with OPPO online teams for any further queries or basic troubleshooting and software-related issues via Facebook, Twitter -: @OPPOCareIN.

 

Additionally, the brand has extended support to the govt by donating 300 OPPO Band Style to the Cyberabad police workforce recently. Furthermore, the brand has also donated 1000 oxygenators and 500 breathing machines worth Rs. 4.3 Crore to the Red Cross Society & Govt. of Uttar Pradesh.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ alledgedly appear on TENAA, specifications revealed

Oppo E-commerce Store launched in India

Oppo Enco Air Buds, Oppo Band Vitality Edition, Smart TV K9 series launched

Oppo K9 5G launched with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 90Hz AMOLED display and more

Oppo A53 (2020) receives a price cut in India

Oppo A54 5G launched with 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery and more

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Narzo 30 announced with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G95, 5000mAh battery and more

Redmi Note 10S to go on its first sale today via Amazon, Mi.com

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies