Oppo Find X9 Pro First Impression: Precision and Power Together

By Sandeep Budki
Oppo has unveiled its Find X9 Pro in China, ahead of its global launch on October 28 and India debut on November 18. After spending some time with the device, it becomes clear that this flagship is engineered with a focus on refinement rather than flash. The Find X9 Pro shows Oppo’s effort to push hardware precision and user experience forward without overcomplicating its design or software. Time to check out Oppo Find X9 Pro’s First Impression.

Design and Build

The design story begins the moment you unbox it. The Titanium finish feels impressive. It is minimal and carefully fabricated. It echoes the earlier Find X5 design language but feels more disciplined. The aluminium and glass body weighs 224 grams and is 8.25 mm thick. It feels like the company has prioritised comfort without compromising on durability.

The triple protection ratings — IP66, IP68, and — underline Oppo’s confidence in the build quality. What truly stands out is the near-borderless display, with bezels measuring just 1.15 mm, thinner than those on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The visual symmetry gives the impression of a device crafted around the screen rather than the frame. The ultrasonic fingerprint scanner feels refined this time, faster and better positioned for natural access.

Display and Visual Experience

The 6.78-inch defines the Find X9 Pro’s visual character. It is not just bright, it is precise. The 1.5K resolution, 120 adaptive and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits make it readable in both outdoor glare and low light. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision further add weight to display capabilities.

The display features 2, which adds practical protection without compromising clarity — a small but meaningful improvement. Is it good enough? We will let you know in our detailed review.

Performance and Software

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 on a 3nm process, paired with LPDDR5X and 4.1 storage. The combination promises seamless usage and multitasking. While early impressions suggest stability and responsiveness, it’s the ColorOS 16 layer that ties everything together.

Running on 16, ColorOS 16 feels coherent — fast animations and customisation options. Our initial impression is that the Android skin is quite smooth, striking a fine balance between flexibility and efficiency. The 7,500 battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging reflects Oppo’s continued push to extend battery longevity without slowing charging speeds. We are of the opinion that 1.5 days of heavy usage is possible.

Connectivity support includes 5G, 7, 6.0 and NFC. Well, we haven’t had any connectivity issues so far.

Camera Setup

Oppo’s partnership with Hasselblad continues to anchor its camera narrative. The triple-camera setup includes a 50 MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor with OIS, a 50 MP ultra-wide and a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens with stabilisation. A true colour camera rounds out the rear system, while a 50 MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

The Find X9 Pro offers a few modes under the Hasselblad banner, including Master Mode, XPAN, and Ultra-Clear Mode, which expand flexibility for professional and creative users.

The phone also supports a quick button which can be customised, but by default it can be used for clicking pictures and zooming.

First Impression

The Find X9 Pro does not chase radical change. Instead, it doubles down on refinement — cleaner design, sharper display, faster software and a mature camera system. It feels like a flagship designed to put forward Oppo’s credibility rather than redefine it. Do watch out for our detailed review, which will drop on November 18.

  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM (GB)12, 16
  • Storage256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display6.78-inch, 2780 x 1264 pixels
  • Front Camera50MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 50MP + 200MP
  • Battery7500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 16

