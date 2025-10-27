Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Date Revealed, Design Also Teased

Nothing Phone 3a Lite launch date has been confirmed by the UK-based smartphone brand. The device is launching later this week and some of the handset’s specifications have already been leaked once before. The device is also said to be coming to India alongside the global launch.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite launch date is set for October 29 at 1 PM GMT (6:30 PM IST). The device’s lower back design was also revealed with a small circular LED light which can be seen blinking, suggesting the brand isn’t entirely giving up on the glyph interface even though it said it had “killed the glyph interface” when it debuted the Nothing Phone (3).

Aside from that, the usual transparent design with screws we see in Nothing phones can also be noticed in the design teaser image for the first ‘lite’ smartphone from Nothing.

Previous leaks suggest the device will come with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be offered in black and white. However, there should be more storage variants available at the time of launch. The device also made an appearance on Geekbench, hinting it could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The Phone (3a) Lite is said to be launching globally, including in India, before 2025 ends.

Aside from this, we don’t have any more information regarding the device for now. Going by the naming scheme, the device will be positioned below the Phone (3a) but above the brand’s CMF Phone 2 Pro that is selling for around Rs 15,000. It will be interesting to see the device’s positioning in the market and how it will compete against its own siblings.

Earlier last week, the company released Nothing OS 4 Open Beta for Nothing Phone 3a series. The company brought a Lock Glimpse feature and also announced that certain third-party apps will now come pre-installed in non-flagship Nothing phones, for which it also received backlash from the community as the company broke its promise of not including bloatware in its devices.