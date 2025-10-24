Nothing OS 4 Open Beta for Nothing Phone 3a Series Released

Nothing OS 4 Open Beta for Nothing Phone 3a series has been released about three weeks after it was first released for the brand’s other flagship and mid-range devices. The Android 16-based update brings a slew of new features, a newly designed set of icons, Lock Glimpse feature, and more.

The announcement was made through a Nothing Community post, where the company detailed the ‘new exciting features’ it promised weeks back for the Phone 3a series. One of them is new Nothing Icon design with a “refreshed visual language that’s lighter, more refined, and uniquely Nothing.”

Then there’s a new camera preset called “Stretch.” “Developed in collaboration with photographer Jordan Hemingway, this preset enhances photos with deeper shadows and extended highlights for a distinctive, cinematic look straight from the Camera app,” said Nothing.

Finally, there’s a new Lock Glimpse feature in Nothing OS 4 Open Beta for Nothing Phone 3a series, which “brings fresh, high-quality wallpapers to your lock screen, curated to your taste across nine categories. It can also surface timely updates and useful content designed to enhance your experience.”

The feature is turned off by default. You can enable it anytime in Settings, refresh wallpapers, adjust your preferences, or choose to access it only by swiping left. Built with privacy in mind, Lock Glimpse will soon let you display your own photos on the lock screen, replacing all other content.

Aside from these, the rest of the features remain identical to what other devices received with Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta earlier this month, including the AI usage dashboard, Pop-up View with two floating icons for faster switching, two new lock screen clock styles, and more.