OpenAI to Offer Free 1-Year ChatGPT Go Subscription to Users in India

OpenAI will hold its first DevDay Exchange event in India on November 4 and ahead of that, the company has made a notable announcement where it will be offering free 1-year ChatGPT Go subscription to its users in India for a limited time. The ChatGPT Go plan was announced earlier this year in India.

The company announced that users in India who sign up on or after November 4 till the offer period ends, will be eligible to claim a free 1-year ChatGPT Go subscription. Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers will also be able to claim the offer. At this time, it is unknown whether older free users are also eligible for the plan or not. The ChatGPT Go plan, otherwise costs Rs 399 a month and offers superior usage limits over the free plan, such as:

Extended access to GPT-5 : Enjoy more usage of OpenAI’s flagship model.

: Enjoy more usage of OpenAI’s flagship model. Extended access to image generation : Create more images for work or play.

: Create more images for work or play. Extended access to file uploads : Analyze and work with more documents, spreadsheets, and other files.

: Analyze and work with more documents, spreadsheets, and other files. Extended access to advanced data analysis : Use tools like Python for data exploration and problem-solving more often.

: Use tools like Python for data exploration and problem-solving more often. Longer memory for more personalized responses : Keep conversations flowing with a larger context window.

: Keep conversations flowing with a larger context window. Access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs: Organize your work, track progress, and build personalized AI tools with more flexibility.

It is unclear as to when the limited period offer will end but it is an excellent opportunity for those who regularly use ChatGPT to make the most out of the AI chatbot with this subscription. The announcement follows Google’s move earlier this year when it began offering the Google AI Pro plan for free to eligible students in India. However, OpenAI’s offer isn’t limited to students but is available for all users to claim.

Earlier this year, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed that India was the company’s second-largest market after the U.S. However, making free users switch to the paid subscription seemed difficult because of the steep pricing due to which the Go plan was introduced.

“Since initially launching ChatGPT Go in India a few months ago, the adoption and creativity we’ve seen from our users has been inspiring,” said Nick Turley, vice president and head of ChatGPT, in a statement. “We’re excited to see the amazing things our users will build, learn, and achieve with these tools.”

On November 4, OpenAI is expected to make India-oriented announcements to support the local developers and enterprises who also play a vital part in the company’s rapid growth in India.