OnePlus 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, OnePlus Ace 6 with Snapdragon 8 Elite, Launched in China

OnePlus has announced its latest flagship in China, the OnePlus 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor along with triple rear cameras, a 7300mAh battery, and much more. The device is slated to debut in India soon, and a launch in November is expected from the brand. The OnePlus Ace 6 was also announced which may come to India as OnePlus 15R with slightly different set of specifications.

OnePlus 15: Price, Specifications

The OnePlus 15 costs CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 50,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 256GB version, 12GB RAM + 512GB trim, 16GB + 512GB versions have been priced at CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 53,000), CNY 4,599 (approx Rs 57,000), and CNY 4,899 (approx Rs 61,000), respectively. It comes in Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune shades.

The OnePlus 15 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1272 x 2772 pixels) 165Hz AMOLED LTPO display. Furthermore, there is 4500 nits of peak brightness, 1Hz – 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 450 ppi, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 95.5% screen-to-body ratio, and 10-bit colours. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC powers the OnePlus 15 with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus handset has a triple camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX906 primary sensor with two-axis OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 OmniVision OV50D ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP f/2.6 Samsung JN5 LUMO periscope telephoto camera with OIS, 3.5x Optical Zoom support and 120x Digital Zoom support. On the front, there is a 32MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 7300mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging with magnetic charging support along with support for reverse wireless charging.

Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6.0, and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port for charging. Further, it runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 outside China and ColorOS 16 in China. Lastly, it supports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, an X-Axis linear vibration motor, a four-mic array, and is IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated.

OnePlus Ace 6: Price, Specifications

The OnePlue Ace 6 starts at CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 32,300) for the base 12GB + 256GB model and can go up to CNY 3,899 (approx Rs 48,500) for the top-end 16GB + 1TB version. It is available in Quicksilver, Flash White, and Black shades.

The OnePlus Ace 6 sports a 6.83-inch LTPS AMOLED Display with a 1.5K Resolution (2800 x 1272 pixels), up to 165Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, PWM Dimming, 450 ppi, HDR 10+, 10-bit colours, Dolby Vision, and 93.6% screen-to-body ratio. The Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC powers the device with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 6 has a dual camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP f/2.4 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX480 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 7800mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, and USB-C for charging. Further, it runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. Lastly, it equips dual stereo speakers, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display, is IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated, and gets an X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor.