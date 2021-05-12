Poco extends warranty of its phones by two months due to COVID-19 second wave in India

Poco will extend the warranty of Poco phones that are expiring in May or June this year by two months.

Poco India has two announced that it will extend the warranty of its phones by two months. The warranty extension is valid only for users whose smartphone warranty expires in May or June. The decision has been taken amid COVID-19 second wave going currently in India.

Several cities in the country have gone into lockdown currently due to which certain Poco customers who are facing issues with their devices are unable to get them fixed. However, the extended warranty is not for all Poco customers.

The company will extend the warranty of Poco phones that are expiring in May or June this year by two months. So if the warranty of a Poco device was ending this May/June, now it will automatically be extended to July/August.

Additionally, POCO confirmed that it will not launch any new products in the country this May, 2021 due to the current situation. The company said that it is pausing the launch of new devices and hopes the situation to improve. Poco was expected to launch Poco M3 Pro and Poco F3 GT in the country.

The company has also said "We would want our customers to take full care of themselves and their loved ones and not worry one bit about their Poco devices. We've got them covered."

Poco is not the first company to cancel launches in India during the current situation. Earlier, Realme also cancelled its launch event in May 2021. Asus has also delayed the launch of the ZenFone 8 and other products in India.