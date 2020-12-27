OnePlus 9 will support wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, suggests leak

The upcoming OnePlus 9 series is being getting leaked already even though the device is slated for launch in mid-march.

Advertisement

The OnePlus 9 has already been leaked in previous reports but more details have emerged revealing the front of the device that confirms the device has a punch-hole style camera on the top left.

Further, as per the new report by 91Mobiles, citing its sources, reveals that the OnePlus 9 will have a flat display and will also feature Wireless charging. In addition to this, it will also have reverse wireless charging which means you will be able to charge other devices (that support wireless charging) just by keeping them on the rear of the OnePlus 9.

Advertisement

As per the sources of 91Mobiles, the device will have 30W fast wireless charging, similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro. Secondly, the OnePlus 9 will have a 4500mAh battery compared to 4300mAh battery on the 8 Pro. Things don't end here, as the OnePlus 9 will also come with 65W wired charging.

Almost all of the premium features are included in the OnePlus 9. It will be intriguing to see what differentiates the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. We expect a better battery and an improved camera on the 9 Pro.

Talking about the cameras, the devices are reported to have Leica cameras that should drastically improve the photography experience on OnePlus 9 series compared to previous generations.

The front of the OnePlus 9 will have a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2040, 401ppi along with 120HZ refresh rate. The display will also support HDR and an In-display fingerprint sensor. It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 which should be paired with upto 12GB of RAM.

Not only this, the OnePlus 9 series is also expected to consist of a third device which should be the OnePlus 9 lite that will supposedly borrow a lot from the OnePlus 8T. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 865 and should also have 65W fast charging.

Picture Credits: 91Mobiles