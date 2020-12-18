Advertisement

OnePlus 9 will feature cameras by Leica, leak suggests

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 18, 2020 1:37 pm

OnePlus is reportedly partnering with Leica for its upcoming OnePlus 9 series.
The upcoming flagship smartphone by OnePlus, the OnePlus 9 series is set to arrive early in 2021. As per the leaks, the device is set to release in March, and as per new leaks, the devices are set to feature Leica cameras.

 

As per the tipster known as 'Teme' (@RODENT950) on Twitter, OnePlus will be partnering with German Camera company Leica for the camera hardware for its 2021 flagship series. 

 

The leaker tweeted a list of phone manufacturers and the camera companies they have partnered with. The tweet included some familiar ones including Huawei with Leica, Nokia with Zeiss, Vivo with Zeiss, etc but also mentions a partnership between OnePlus and Leica. 

 

OnePlus 9 Leica Tweet

 

When another user asks if OnePlus is collaborating with Leica, the tipster confirms that the collab is for the OnePlus 9 series. 

 

To further add evidence to the leak, it was recently noted that with an interview with Input Mag, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau conveyed that they are working on improving the camera quality in their upcoming smartphones, "with a bigger focus on software and hardware”. This stands not only for flagships, but also for the Nord series, Pete suggested. 

 

The two phones under the OnePlus 9 series including the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to be accompanied by a third phone that should be called OnePlus 9E.

 

OnePlus 9 live image

 

The OnePlus 9 also appeared in live images a few days ago revealing that the device has a triple camera setup on the back. The front of the OnePlus 9 will have a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2040, 401ppi along with 120HZ refresh rate. The display will also support HDR and an In-display fingerprint sensor. 

 

The new device is confirmed to have the Snapdragon 888 chipset according to the leaked screenshots of the Inware app installed in the OnePlus 9. The processor section has the name 'Lahaina' which is the code for Snapdragon 888.

 

The device is backed by a 4500mAh battery and will come with Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. 

