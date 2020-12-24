Advertisement

OnePlus 9 Lite to be the third phone in OnePlus 9 series: Report

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2020 11:52 am

Latest News

As per new report, the third device in the OnePlus 9 series will be the OnePlus 9 Lite that will borrow a lot from the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus has been on its heels when launching smartphones this year. And it looks like it is going to do the same next year as rumors of a OnePlus 9 Lite arriving alongside OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have appeared. 

 

The new report comes from Android Central, stating that there will be a third phone in the OnePlus 9 series. And it will seemingly borrow a lot from the OnePlus 8T. The device should come equipped with the Snapdragon 865 and considering it will be similarly spec'd to 8T, the device should also have 65W fast charging. 

 

The report also says that the device could launch at a price tag of around $600 (approx Rs 44,000). The device could compete with the S20 FE and the Pixel 4A at this price range in India. 

 

The 9 Lite can also come with a 90Hz or a 120Hz AMOLED panel along with a plastic back. The camera optics should also be similar to the 8T. While the hardware will remain the same, the only thing that should change a bit should be the design. 

 

Read More: OnePlus Nord SE will be same as OnePlus Nord but with a different design: Reports 

 

As recent leaks suggest, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro should come with Leica cameras to offer better camera performance than their predecessors as cameras are one of the main features where the company lacks. 

 

OP 9 live image

 

The OnePlus 9 also appeared in live images a few days ago revealing that the device has a triple camera setup on the back. The front of the OnePlus 9 will have a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2040, 401ppi along with 120HZ refresh rate. The display will also support HDR and an In-display fingerprint sensor. 

 

The new device is confirmed to have the Snapdragon 888 chipset according to the leaked screenshots of the Inware app installed in the OnePlus 9. The processor section has the name 'Lahaina' which is the code for Snapdragon 888. 

 

The device is backed by a 4500mAh battery and will come with Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. 

OnePlus 9 leaked in live images, confirmed to have Snapdragon 888, 120Hz display

OnePlus 9 will feature cameras by Leica, leak suggests

OnePlus Report Card 2020: Hits and Misses

OnePlus Nord SE will be same as OnePlus Nord but with a different design: Reports

Latest News from OnePlus

Tags: OnePlus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Galaxy S21 Ultra appears in FCC listing, confirms S-Pen support

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE announced with Kirin 710A chipset, 16MP triple camera set up

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple
Report card 2020: Samsung

Report card 2020: Samsung
Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies