OnePlus 8 Pro could sport IP68 water and dust resistance

OnePlus 8 series is said to include OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones.

OnePlus is said to launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in late March or April. Now as per a new report, OnePlus 8 Pro will likely offer IP68 water and dust resistance.



Max.J on Twitter has hinted the presence of IP68 rating on the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro. The tipster has a good track record when it comes to OnePlus smartphone leaks. He was the same leakster who tipped about the wireless charging presence on the OnePlus 8 Pro.





The company has so far refrained itself with any sort of official IP water and dust resistance rating because of the added costs. But with the feature’s popularity growing rapidly, it now appears OnePlus 8 Pro will arrive with this technology.



OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a punch-hole display and for the rear, there will be a vertical triple camera setup with a fourth camera and LED placed alongside. It will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will come with a vertical quad-camera setup and will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage.



The phone will run Android 10 and it will be fueled by 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. OnePlus 8 Pro will come in a new green colour variant. The new colour option will be an addition to Blue and Black colours that the company offers on its current lineup. The company also earlier announced its 120Hz display technology, which is expected to feature in OnePlus 8 Pro.