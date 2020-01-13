  • 16:13 Jan 13, 2020

OnePlus introduces 2K+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 13, 2020 3:41 pm

The display comes loaded with an OLED panel and it features Quad HD+ resolution.
OnePlus has finally revealed its new 120Hz refresh rate technology during its OnePlus event in China. The new technology is expected to be available in the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. 

 

During the conference, OnePlus has highlighted key aspects of the new screen technology. The brand claims that the display will come with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a screen sampling rate of 240Hz, which is touted to be the highest in the industry. The display comes loaded with an OLED panel and it features Quad HD+ resolution, reports MyDrivers. 

 

The brand has revealed that it has made special optimisation for the screen technology that makes it smooth, accurate and comfortable. The brand has made Smooth Chain optimisation and has a dedicated MEMC chip, which will allow smoother experience when you will watch some action-packed sequence. It also revealed that it comes with 10bit support and it has a brightness of 4096 levels. 

 

The company has also revealed that new screen has the highest colour reproduction standard of JNCD <0.8, which is far better than the industry average of JNCD <2 and it also beats the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which comes with JNCD <0.9 colour reproduction standard. That said, one should expect the next OnePlus smartphone, probably, the OnePlus 8 series to feature the latest screen technology. Furthermore, it would be interesting to see whether the new refresh rate along with other improvements will enhance the overall viewing experience for its users or not.

 

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro has been spotted on Geekbench. OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 865. The Geekbench listing goes by the name GALILEI IN2023 and it suggests that the phone will have 12GB of RAM and come with Android 10 out of the box. The OnePlus 8 Pro scored 4296 points in the single-core test and 12,531 points in the multi-core test.

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

