OnePlus introduces 2K+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

OnePlus has finally revealed its new 120Hz refresh rate technology during its OnePlus event in China. The new technology is expected to be available in the upcoming OnePlus 8 series.

During the conference, OnePlus has highlighted key aspects of the new screen technology. The brand claims that the display will come with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a screen sampling rate of 240Hz, which is touted to be the highest in the industry. The display comes loaded with an OLED panel and it features Quad HD+ resolution, reports MyDrivers.

The brand has revealed that it has made special optimisation for the screen technology that makes it smooth, accurate and comfortable. The brand has made Smooth Chain optimisation and has a dedicated MEMC chip, which will allow smoother experience when you will watch some action-packed sequence. It also revealed that it comes with 10bit support and it has a brightness of 4096 levels.

The company has also revealed that new screen has the highest colour reproduction standard of JNCD <0.8, which is far better than the industry average of JNCD <2 and it also beats the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which comes with JNCD <0.9 colour reproduction standard. That said, one should expect the next OnePlus smartphone, probably, the OnePlus 8 series to feature the latest screen technology. Furthermore, it would be interesting to see whether the new refresh rate along with other improvements will enhance the overall viewing experience for its users or not.



Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro has been spotted on Geekbench. OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 865. The Geekbench listing goes by the name GALILEI IN2023 and it suggests that the phone will have 12GB of RAM and come with Android 10 out of the box. The OnePlus 8 Pro scored 4296 points in the single-core test and 12,531 points in the multi-core test.