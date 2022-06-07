Nothing Phone 1 launch date could be announced this week

Nothing Phone 1 is all set to launch this summer and a lot of hype is being built around the smartphone. However, we still do not have a concrete launch date for the device but that could change soon. The Carl Pei led hardware venture has made an announcement that hints towards the revelation of the launch date.

Nothing posted a tweet saying ”This week” hinting at the launch of Nothing Phone 1. However, the company didn’t mention the exact launch date and key specifications of the smartphone. Further, tipster TechDroider on Twitter says that the Nothing Phone 1 will pack a 6.55-inch OLED display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution. The display panel will reportedly have flat edges and is expected to come without a chin, resulting in an immersive experience.

Furthermore, Nothing recently also confirmed that the device will have a recycled aluminium frame, transparent rear panel, wireless charging support, Snapdragon processor under the hood and no chin (thin and symmetrical bezels). Apart from that, Nothing has been able to keep most specifications a secret till now.

As for launch date, a recent report says that Nothing’s first smartphone will be announced on July 21. The date is said to come from a European dealer, who wishes to remain anonymous. Moreover, it is unclear whether Nothing will officially present the smartphone on this day such as in the form of a launch event, or whether the device sales will begin on that day.

Further, it has also been confirmed that Nothing has teamed up with the UK’s O2, Germany’s Telekom Deutschland, and India’s Flipkart to make the gadget available in the respective markets. Nothing could equip their smartphone with the latest mid-range SoC from Qualcomm – the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The smartphone is already confirmed to run a custom Android version called Nothing OS.