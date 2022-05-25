Nothing Phone (1) price, launch date leaked

Nothing is all set to launch a smartphone this summer and with a lot of hype around the device amongst the users, Nothing would need to showcase something unique to stand up to the hype. While its design is yet to be revealed, we now have a leak that suggests the price of the Nothing Phone (1) along with a speculated launch date for the same.

German publication publication All Round PC, citing tipster Max Jambor as source, says that Nothing’s first smartphone will be announced on July 21. He says that the date is said to come from a European dealer, who wishes to remain anonymous. Moreover, it is unclear whether Nothing will officially present the smartphone on this day such as in the form of a launch event, or whether the device sales will begin on that day.

In addition, it was reported that Nothing is aiming for the €500 (approx Rs 41,300) price range for its Phone (1). The specification and design details for the device are still unknown. However, we could be looking at some sort of transparent design considering the first teaser of the device (via sketches) from CEO of Nothing are accurate.

A few weeks back, it was reported that Nothing Phone (1) could be coming with Snapdragon 778G under the hood. However, with the recent unveiling of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, the successor to Snapdragon 778G, Nothing could equip their smartphone with the latest mid-range SoC from Qualcomm. The smartphone is already confirmed to run a custom Android version called Nothing OS.

Further, it has also been confirmed that Nothing has teamed up with the UK’s O2, Germany’s Telekom Deutschland, and India’s Flipkart to make the gadget available in the respective markets.