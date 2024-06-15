Nothing OS 3.0 Coming In September, Lock Screen Customisation Confirmed

Nothing recently confirmed that it will be introducing a redesigned Quick Settings panel with Nothing OS 3.0 and now, Nothing CEO has revealed some more features coming with the next major Nothing OS update , such as lock screen customisation, along with its release timeline.

Carl Pei, CEO at Nothing, posted a couple of screenshots on X which showcased the upcoming features of Nothing OS 3.0, similar to what he did when he revealed the new Quick Settings panel. This time, he confirms that Nothing OS 3.0 will bring lock screen customisation, similar to what we have in iOS, One UI, stock Android, and more Android skins from other OEMs.

His screenshots also revealed a few clock fonts on the lock screen, such as Nothing’s signature dotted font, a new default clock font, and even an analogue clock style. Furthermore, the screenshots suggest that Nothing OS 3.0 will offer an expanded widget area which should allow for better placement of widgets compared to the current implementation.

One can also notice a shortcuts tab that may allow users to place some App shortcuts on the lock screen itself. Or, it could simply be an option to change the lock screen shortcuts on either of the bottom corners of the lock screen, a feature that’s already available to Nothing OS users.

Finally, Pei also revealed that Nothing OS 3.0 will be announced in September later this year.

Earlier in May, Nothing confirmed that a new Quick Settings shade is coming with the upcoming Nothing OS 3 update which’ll have circular tiles placed similar to how widgets and icons are placed on the Nothing OS home screen. A new slider for ring, vibrate, and silent options will also be available.

Then earlier this month, the brand confirmed that it’s next flagship, the Nothing Phone (3) will come in 2025 and not this year. It will also be packing a new set of AI features. However, Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is gearing up to debut its first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, soon.