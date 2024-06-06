CMF Phone 1 Officially Teased In Orange Colour

Nothing sub-brand CMF has officially teased its upcoming smartphone, which will also be a first for the brand and will be dubbed CMF Phone 1. The smartphone from CMF is rumoured to be an affordable option in the market with a primary focus on design. It will be available in an orange colour option, which is the signature shade of the brand.

Teased via CMF’s X account, the CMF Phone 1 is labelled as “Coming Soon.” “Leveraging @nothing’s innovation and meticulous attention to design, it serves as a wonderful entry point to our entire product ecosystem,” said the brand in the post. The handset’s bottom right corner can be seen having a rotating dial which will presumably support Lanyard attachment among others, similar to what we saw with the CMF Buds.

Aside from that, the device can be seen having a vegan leather back panel in the bright orange shade. Orange has been the brand’s signature shade since its inception last year, where all of its products till date are available in the said colour. Nothing also teased a new product a few days back which appears to be the bottom left side of a product.

However, its not confirmed whether it is for the CMF Phone 1 or some other device. What we do know is that its not Nothing Phone (3), as that has been confirmed to launch in 2025. If it indeed is CMF Phone 1, then that could be pointing towards different finishes for each colour, as Nothing’s teaser has a black device with a matte finish.

CMF Phone 1: Expected Specs

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to be a watered down version of the Nothing Phone (2a). It will purportedly pack a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. While the bezels are tipped to be uniform on all sides, they may be thicker than that of Phone (2a).

The device will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. It is said to be available in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB, both expected to be UFS 2.2. Storage expansion via a microSD card will also be supported.

The smartphone could run on NothingOS 2.6.0. However, what it won’t get is the glyph interface, as seen on Nothing smartphones. In terms of optics, the handset is rumoured to feature a dual camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, while it may have a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. The CMF Phone 1 may house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.