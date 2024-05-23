Potential Nothing Phone (3) Teaser Shows A New Button, Major Redesign Also Coming For Nothing OS

Carl Pei, the head of smartphone maker Nothing, recently teased a major new redesign for the quick settings shade coming with the next Nothing OS update but that’s not even the most interesting part. Pei posted the screenshots of the QS shade in a mockup of a smartphone that has a third button which hasn’t been seen in the brand’s portfolio yet, suggesting he may have also teased the upcoming Nothing Phone (3).

The screenshots shared by Pei show the new Quick Settings shade of the upcoming Nothing OS 3 update which now has circular tiles placed similar to how widgets and icons are placed on the Nothing OS home screen. There’s also a square tile which shows the currently connected Bluetooth earbuds along with their photo if it’s a CMF or Nothing Audio product.

When expanded, there’s a new slider for switching through vibrate, silent and ring modes along with other tiles for other respective settings such hotspot, glyphs, torch, a brightness slider and more. Pei showed the screenshots of the new user interface in both light and dark modes.

Read More: Nothing Phone (3) Leaks: Everything We Know

Teaser for Nothing Phone (3)

Pei’s screenshots included mockup for a smartphone that has a third button on the right, just below the power key, suggesting it could be the upcoming Nothing Phone (3). There’s no word on what this key could do but considering how Pei usually draws inspiration from Apple, its possible this could be Nothing’s version of the Action button.

If not that, it could be simply be a Assistant trigger key we have seen from other manufacturers in the past, or maybe a key to switch through sound modes. Most likely, it would be remappable to other actions preferred by user which would, again, make it the Action Button as seen on iPhone 15 Pro models.

The presence of a third button suggests that Pei just gave us our first look at a Nothing smartphone that hasn’t been released yet, considering all of its existing devices including the Phone (1), Phone (2), and the Phone (2a) do not have this button.

If that is indeed the case, the Phone (3) will also end up having slim and even bezels around the display which could potentially be thinner than the 2.1mm bezels of the Phone (2a). It would have a metal frame as one can notice Antenna lines on all the sides of the unreleased phone. Further, there would be a punch-hole camera at the top.