Nothing Phone (3) Will Have AI, Coming In 2025

Nothing Phone (3) has been rumoured for a while now and while everyone has been expecting its launch in 2024, it has now been pushed back until 2025. Further, the device is confirmed to be loaded with AI features which the Nothing co-founder teased in a video posted online.

Carl Pei took to X to share how the “hype around AI” is building up along with what’s in works at Nothing with regards to that specific technology. “It’s great to see new companies rethinking the user experience and form factors. However, there is no doubt that smartphones will remain the main consumer AI form factor for the foreseeable future. With over 4 billion users and over 1 billion smartphones shipped every year—the numbers speak for themselves,” said Pei.

Pei adds that the “current user experience hasn’t evolved for more than a decade!,” and that the “next era needs a highly personalized, dynamic, and cross-device interface.” As a result, the UK-based brand has been prototyping AI interactions for the past couple of months and was able to develop what looks like an AI voice assistant baked into the OS, that’s looking highly similar to the recently demoed GPT-4o voice mode.

Aside from that, Nothing showed a personalised, dynamic home screen that combines what appears to be an App launcher and a news feed. It is automatically able to identify that you are going to need a ticket for which it shows a QR code. It is further shown fetching content from the web, and feed the user with relevant reminders and weather. Such new tools are expected to bring about a significant change in the industry and a shift towards adopting AI rather than the usual app-centric approach.

Nothing Phone (3) Coming In 2025

Pei also wrote in the post, “Today, I want to show you some initial concepts to give you a better idea of what I’m talking about. Expect this to be improved and gradually introduced, starting with Phone (3) next year. It’s important we get the product right, integrating hardware and AI in a way that is both useful and brings a smile to people’s face.”

This confirms that the Phone (3) is coming in 2025. The brand further reiterated the same in a mail sent to 9to5Google. The brand did potentially hint that the product is in works earlier last month when Pei himself teased a new smartphone that had an additional button which hasn’t ever been seen on Nothing smartphones before. The company, however, has recently begun teasing another new product that’s expected to be the CMF Phone (1).