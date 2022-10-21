Nothing Ear (Stick) design revealed, to be available via Myntra in India

Nothing Ear (Stick) is the latest upcoming product from the UK-based brand and these TWS earbuds seem to have a design similar to last year’s Nothing Ear 1 but with minor changes, as per what the brand has revealed. Apart from that, the India availability of the TWS earbuds has now been confirmed.

Nothing Ear (Stick) Design

The Nothing Ear (stick) design reveal comes via the official Twitter handle of Nothing. The buds will come in a new cylindrical charging case, in comparison to the square-shaped case of the ear (1). The rotating cover is transparent in design, following the company’s design language for its products.

One of the sides of the charging case is coloured Red. Nothing says that the design is “inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes, and compactly formed to simply glide into pockets”.

As for the buds themselves, they will come with the same dual-tone colour design as ear (1) where the earbud is White while the transparent stem is black in colour. The company says that it tested over 100 pairs of earbuds for enhanced comfort.

The earbuds are claimed to weigh just 4.4grams. However, one major difference we can observe is that the buds have dropped the silicone ear tips from ear (1), and have been replaced with the plastic design.

Nothing Ear (Stick) will be available via Myntra

The General Manager & Vice President of Nothing India has announced that the brand will be partnering with Myntra this time, for the sales of the ear (stick) in India. “Ear (stick) is built for those who appreciate our iconic design and with this partnership we want to make Nothing products more accessible for our community”, said Manu Sharma, in a tweet.